Back on Track® Takes Comfort a Step Further with Launch of New Active Line

Pottstown, PA (May 2018) – As a part of Back on Track’s continuous efforts to improve the lives of horses, dogs, and people with its therapeutic products made with Welltex technology, the company announces its launch of a new product line aimed at improving the lives of active people.

Back on Track’s new Physio line consists of therapeutic support braces for elbows, knees, wrists, and calves, as well as socks. This new product line has been successfully sold by Back on Track in Europe, and it is being launched in the states this spring.

Made from polyester, polymede, and spandex, and designed with a specific knitting procedure which gives the braces a unique feel, the new products are set apart from other braces by their improved fitting and comfort.

“Our new Physio line was designed with the customer in mind. With this new product line, we’ve improved fitting, and our products incorporate a 4-way stretch, making them more comfortable to wear. We understand when people are active, whether it’s working out in the barn or going for a trail run with their dog, they don’t want to feel like they’re wearing a big, bulky brace. They want the benefits of the brace without even knowing it’s there. That was our goal with the design of our Physio line”, Bo Lofvander, CEO of Back on Track USA.

Like all Back on Track products, the new Physio line uses a fabric that is infused with the state-of-the-art Welltex technology. This technology is proven to reflect your body’s energy, which can increase blood circulation and provide relief to sore muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints.

Now, active people can stay active with braces from Back on Track's new Physio line. Four-way stretch allows for improved fitting and comfort, and Welltex technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of increased blood circulation.






