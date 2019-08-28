ARHA Welcomes Khloe Brown

The American Roan Horse Association is excited to welcome Khloe Brown to the ARHA team. Khloe specializes in marketing and communications and we believe will make a wonderful asset to the ARHA. Khloe’s passion for horses started at a very young age. Growing up her original career goal was to become a horse trainer but after meeting her trainer, Nicole McBride, in 2011 and taking the lead on marketing some sale horses in her barn. Nicole quickly saw the skill Khloe had for marketing and pushed her to open up her own equine marketing business.

In June, 2014 Dressed To Sell Equine Advertisement came to life. Since opening Dressed To Sell Khloe has made close to 300 sales, grossing 3 million+ in equine sales. In 2017 Khloe reached out to Lori Watkins to inquire on a gorgeous badger face colt by Pure Dynamic she had for sale and although Khloe didn’t end up buying the foal she did end up gaining Lori as a client and friend! The team work between Khloe, Lori and Joe Goodnow has led to many successful matches.

With Khloe’s equine connections, hard work and passion for all things horses, Lori knew she would make the right fit to join the ARHA. Everyone give her a big American Roan Horse Association welcome!





