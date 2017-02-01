STALLION: Zipped Cash

Stallion: Zipped Cash

Donor: Deana Chafin

Stud Fee: $550 ($750 less $200 chute fee)

Description: Zipped Cash, affectionately known as “Cash,” is an incredible son of the legendary Zippos Old Gold and out of Cash Reflections. Cash is the sire of a World Champion, Reserve World Champion, NSBA Reserve Champion, Futurity Winners and Point Earners. His foals are eligible for APHA Breeders Trust, Triple Crown Futurities, and NSBA.

Minimum Bid: $185.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $200.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ZippedCash http://chafinsqh.com/zipped-cash.php

Contact: (541) 409-1807