STALLION: Zipped Cash

Donor: Deana Chafin

Stud Fee: $550 ($750 less $200 chute fee) 

Description:  Zipped Cash, affectionately known as “Cash,” is an incredible son of the legendary Zippos Old Gold and out of Cash Reflections.  Cash is the sire of a World Champion,  Reserve World Champion, NSBA Reserve Champion, Futurity Winners and Point Earners.  His foals are eligible for APHA Breeders Trust, Triple Crown Futurities, and NSBA.

Minimum Bid: $185.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $200.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ZippedCash  http://chafinsqh.com/zipped-cash.php

Contact:    (541) 409-1807 

 

 