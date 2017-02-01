STALLION: Willy Be Invited
Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman
Stud Fee: $1200 ($1500 less $300 Chute Fee)
Description: 1998 16.2h AQHA Black Stallion • Five Panel Testing N/N
Show Record:
Performance: 208.5
NSBA LTE: $29,080
LTE: $43,014
Congress Champion 3YO NP W. Pleasure
AQHA World Show Western Pleasure- Top 5
AQHA Superior Western Pleasure
NSBA Leading Sire
Sire Record:
Registered Foals: 427
Performers: 233
Points Earned: 11,010
Halter Points: 1,470.5
Halter ROMS: 44
Performance Points: 9,539.5
Performance ROMS: 167
Superior Performance: 43
AQHA World Champions: 2
AQHA Reserve World Champions: 2
AQHA Champions: 17
Total Offspring Earnings: $399,346
Avg. Earnings: $2,560
Minimum Bid: $400.00
Bid Increments: $100.00
Chute Fee: $300.00
Website: http://www.willybeinvited.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Willy-Be-Invited
Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303