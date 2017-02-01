PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Willy Be Invited

STALLION: Willy Be Invited

Stallion: Willy Be Invited

Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman

Stud Fee: $1200 ($1500 less $300 Chute Fee) 

Description: 1998 16.2h AQHA Black Stallion •  Five Panel Testing N/N

Show Record:

Performance: 208.5

NSBA LTE: $29,080

LTE: $43,014

Congress Champion 3YO NP W. Pleasure

AQHA World Show Western Pleasure- Top 5

AQHA Superior Western Pleasure

NSBA Leading Sire

Sire Record:

Registered Foals: 427

Performers: 233

Points Earned: 11,010

Halter Points: 1,470.5

Halter ROMS: 44

Performance Points: 9,539.5

Performance ROMS: 167

Superior Performance: 43

AQHA World Champions: 2

AQHA Reserve World Champions: 2

AQHA Champions: 17

Total Offspring Earnings: $399,346

Avg. Earnings: $2,560

Minimum Bid: $400.00

Bid Increments: $100.00

Chute Fee: $300.00

Website: http://www.willybeinvited.com/  https://www.facebook.com/Willy-Be-Invited

Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303