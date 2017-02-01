STALLION: VS Goodride

Stallion: VS Goodride

Donor: Jason Martin & Charlie Cole

Stud Fee: $500 ($1000 less $500 chute fee)

Description: Beautiful two-year-old bay roan stallion by the proven sire, VS Flatline, and out of World Champion and World and Congress Champion producer, Goodygoody Gumdrops. Next year he will be showing in the western pleasure, western riding and trail.

Homozygous for the black gene.

Minimum Bid: $$200.00

Bid Increments: $20.00

Chute Fee: $500.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/highpointperformancehorses/ https://gohorseshow.com/2017/11/highpoint-performances-horses-announces-addition-vs-goodride-stallion-lineup/

Contact: christi@highpointperformance.com

903.816-1428