Stallion: VS Code Red
Donor: Glover Galyean Partnership
Stud Fee: $2200($2750 less $500 chute fee)
Description: 5-TIME Congress Champion (2yr old Open Western Pleasure, Limited Open, and Non-Pro, Junior Western Riding, and Green Western Riding). Making him undefeated at the Congress. Plus Multiple NSBA WORLD CHAMPION.
Sire of MULTIPLE WORLD AND CONGRESS CHAMPIONS!
Minimum Bid: $800.00
Bid Increments: $100.00
Website: http://vscodered.com/contact.html https://www.facebook.com/VSCodeRed/
Contact: Royal Vista 405.449-7575 royalvistaranches.com