STALLION: VS Code Blue
Donor: Jan Pittman
Stud Fee: $1395.00 ($1750 less $355 chute fee)
Description: 15.1 Roan Stallion by RL Best Of Sudden and out of the Legendary “Vital Signs Are Good” 5 panel negative FOALS ELIGIBLE FOR:
WESTERN PLEASURE SUPER SIRES, NSBA, SOUTHERN BELLE,
TOM POWERS STALLION TRUST & APHA BREEDERS TRUST ENROLLED
AQHA SUPERIOR WESTERN PL.
AQHA SUPERIOR TRAIL
AQHA HIGH POINT AWARD WP STALLION
AQHA HIGH POINT AWARD IN TRAIL
AQHA HIGH POINT TOP TEN IN PERFORMANCE STALLIONS
AQHA WORLD SHOW TOP TEN JR TRAIL
NSBA RES WORLD CHAMP JR. TRAIL
Scottsdale Classic Circuit Champion Junior Western Pleasure
Scottsdale Classic All Around Junior Horse
PCQHA Fall Classic Circuit Champion Junior Western Pleasure
AQHA World Show Qualifier in multiple events
Reserve Champion Scottsdale Classic 3 YO Ltd Western Pleasure
Circuit Champion Big A Junior Western Riding
Pre Denver Circuit Reserve Circuit Champion Jr Western Pleasure
Pre Denver Circuit Reserve Circuit Champion Jr Western Riding
Minimum Bid: $500.00
Bid Increments: $100.00
Chute Fee: $355.00
Website: http://www.vscodeblue.com/vscodeblue.html https://www.facebook.com/vscodeblue/
Contact: (850) 774 4477