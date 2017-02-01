STALLION: VS Code Blue

Donor: Jan Pittman

Stud Fee: $1395.00 ($1750 less $355 chute fee)

Description: 15.1 Roan Stallion by RL Best Of Sudden and out of the Legendary “Vital Signs Are Good” 5 panel negative FOALS ELIGIBLE FOR:

WESTERN PLEASURE SUPER SIRES, NSBA, SOUTHERN BELLE,

TOM POWERS STALLION TRUST & APHA BREEDERS TRUST ENROLLED

AQHA SUPERIOR WESTERN PL.

AQHA SUPERIOR TRAIL

AQHA HIGH POINT AWARD WP STALLION

AQHA HIGH POINT AWARD IN TRAIL

AQHA HIGH POINT TOP TEN IN PERFORMANCE STALLIONS

AQHA WORLD SHOW TOP TEN JR TRAIL

NSBA RES WORLD CHAMP JR. TRAIL

Scottsdale Classic Circuit Champion Junior Western Pleasure

Scottsdale Classic All Around Junior Horse

PCQHA Fall Classic Circuit Champion Junior Western Pleasure

AQHA World Show Qualifier in multiple events

Reserve Champion Scottsdale Classic 3 YO Ltd Western Pleasure

Circuit Champion Big A Junior Western Riding

Pre Denver Circuit Reserve Circuit Champion Jr Western Pleasure

Pre Denver Circuit Reserve Circuit Champion Jr Western Riding

Minimum Bid: $500.00

Bid Increments: $100.00

Chute Fee: $355.00

Website: http://www.vscodeblue.com/vscodeblue.html https://www.facebook.com/vscodeblue/

Contact: (850) 774 4477

info@vscodeblue.com