Stallion: The Only Escape

Stallion: The Only Escape

Donor: Dan Balys/Willow Pond Farm

Stud Fee: $1000 ($1250 less $250 chute fee)

Minimum Bid: $350.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Description: 16.3h Brown Stallion by Invitation Only x Escapist (TB)
World and Congress Hunt Seat Champion
* 2006 AQHA World Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 Champion Congress Three Year Old Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 AQHA and NSBA High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion
* 2005 Open Superior Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity
* 2005 Redbud NSBA Champion

Sire of Congress Champions and Reserve World Champions
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLzQE67SAGU

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCKChSC73V4

Homozygous for Black gene
5-Panel Genetic Test N/N

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheOnlyEscapeQHhttps://www.degraffstables.com/the-only-escape

Contact: 419.960.7447 or Cell: 419.573.9098 | Fax: 960.7173

