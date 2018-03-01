Stallion: The Only Escape
Donor: Dan Balys/Willow Pond Farm
Stud Fee: $1000 ($1250 less $250 chute fee)
Minimum Bid: $350.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Description: 16.3h Brown Stallion by Invitation Only x Escapist (TB)
World and Congress Hunt Seat Champion
* 2006 AQHA World Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 Champion Congress Three Year Old Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 AQHA and NSBA High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion
* 2005 Open Superior Hunter Under Saddle
* 2005 NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity
* 2005 Redbud NSBA Champion
Sire of Congress Champions and Reserve World Champions
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLzQE67SAGU
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCKChSC73V4
Homozygous for Black gene
5-Panel Genetic Test N/N
Chute Fee: $250.00
Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheOnlyEscapeQH/ https://www.degraffstables.com/the-only-escape
Contact: 419.960.7447 or Cell: 419.573.9098 | Fax: 960.7173
