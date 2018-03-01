Stallion: The Only Escape

Stallion: The Only Escape

Donor: Dan Balys/Willow Pond Farm

Stud Fee: $1000 ($1250 less $250 chute fee)

Minimum Bid: $350.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Description: 16.3h Brown Stallion by Invitation Only x Escapist (TB)

World and Congress Hunt Seat Champion

* 2006 AQHA World Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle

* 2005 Champion Congress Three Year Old Hunter Under Saddle

* 2005 AQHA and NSBA High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion

* 2005 Open Superior Hunter Under Saddle

* 2005 NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity

* 2005 Redbud NSBA Champion

Sire of Congress Champions and Reserve World Champions

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLzQE67SAGU

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCKChSC73V4

Homozygous for Black gene

5-Panel Genetic Test N/N

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheOnlyEscapeQH/ https://www.degraffstables.com/the-only-escape

Contact: 419.960.7447 or Cell: 419.573.9098 | Fax: 960.7173

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction