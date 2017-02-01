STALLION: The Next Detail

Stallion: The Next Detail

Donor: Richland Ranch

Stud Fee: $900.00 ($1200 less $300 Chute Fee)

Description: 16.3 1/2 Black Stallion

Last Detail x Shes Tuff (Multiple Congress Futurity Top 5 Producer)

2009 NSBA World Champion Junior Hunter Saddle

2009 NSBA Reserve Champion Maturity Open Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Congress Reserve Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Congress Reserve Champion Maturity Open Hunter Under Saddle

2008 Congress Reserve Champion Limited Open HUS Futurity

2008 Top 5 Congress Junior Hunter Under Saddle

WORLD CHAMPION SIRE

RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION SIRE

CONGRESS CHAMPION SIRE

DNA Testing Results – E/E - Homozygous for BLACK hair pigment.

(Not expected to produce chestnut/red-based offspring)

*All Negative for the AQHA 5 panel test*

Minimum Bid: $175.00

Bid Increments: $20.00

Chute Fee: $300.00

Website: http://www.thenextdetailaqha.com/

Contact:

Phone: +1-405-354-0520

E-mail: ronhornqh@aol.com