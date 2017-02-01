STALLION: The Next Detail
Donor: Richland Ranch
Stud Fee: $900.00 ($1200 less $300 Chute Fee)
Description: 16.3 1/2 Black Stallion
Last Detail x Shes Tuff (Multiple Congress Futurity Top 5 Producer)
2009 NSBA World Champion Junior Hunter Saddle
2009 NSBA Reserve Champion Maturity Open Hunter Under Saddle
2009 Congress Reserve Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle
2009 Congress Reserve Champion Maturity Open Hunter Under Saddle
2008 Congress Reserve Champion Limited Open HUS Futurity
2008 Top 5 Congress Junior Hunter Under Saddle
WORLD CHAMPION SIRE
RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION SIRE
CONGRESS CHAMPION SIRE
DNA Testing Results – E/E - Homozygous for BLACK hair pigment.
(Not expected to produce chestnut/red-based offspring)
*All Negative for the AQHA 5 panel test*
Minimum Bid: $175.00
Bid Increments: $20.00
Chute Fee: $300.00
Website: http://www.thenextdetailaqha.com/
Contact:
Phone: +1-405-354-0520
E-mail: ronhornqh@aol.com