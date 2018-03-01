PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > Stallion: So Riveting

Stallion: So Riveting

12243376_979604375446197_4565392107025085893_nStallion: So Riveting

Donor: Teresa Porter

Stud Fee: $1000.00  (No chute fee only Collection and actual shipping) 

Description: Sire: Luke At Me Dam: And Rightly So (Full sister to Skys Blue Boy)

5 Panel Negative

Karma is the Sire of NSBA Futurity Champions, Congress Top 10′s and National High Points , Top 5 at the AQHA World Show

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250 collection plus actual shipping 

Website:  https://www.facebook.com/So-Riveting-Karma-234798933260082/

Contact:  (352) 208-4747

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction/#.W_XNbeJN7IU