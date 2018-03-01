Stallion: So Riveting
Donor: Teresa Porter
Stud Fee: $1000.00 (No chute fee only Collection and actual shipping)
Description: Sire: Luke At Me Dam: And Rightly So (Full sister to Skys Blue Boy)
5 Panel Negative
Karma is the Sire of NSBA Futurity Champions, Congress Top 10′s and National High Points , Top 5 at the AQHA World Show
Bid Increments: $25.00
Chute Fee: $250 collection plus actual shipping
Website: https://www.facebook.com/So-Riveting-Karma-234798933260082/
Contact: (352) 208-4747
http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction/#.W_XNbeJN7IU