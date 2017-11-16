STALLION: Scenic Impulse
Donor: Darrell Rodrock
Stud Fee: $750 ($1250 less $500 chute fee)
Description:
REICHERT CELEBRATION CHAMPION
of the $90,000 Equine Chronicle Color Classic 2004
- A Multiple World Champion Sire and Reichert Celebration Champion Sire
- SIRE OF: 2012 REICHERT CELEBRATION – Equine Chronicle 2YO Color Classic Western Pleasure A Lipstick Impulse
- SIRE OF: 2010 REICHERT CELEBRATION CHAMPION: A SCENIC CHEERLEADER
Equine Chronicle 2 Year Old Color Classic Champion
- Sire of 2010 APHA World Champion -Scenic Ocean Drive – 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Challenge.
- SIRE OF: 2009 & 2010 REICHERT CELEBRATION CHAMPION: SCENIC OCEAN DRIVE Open 3 Year Old Color Champion
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Chute Fee: $500.00
Website: http://www.rodrockquarterhorses.com/ascenicimpulse.html https://www.facebook.com/A-Scenic-Impulse
Contact: Kim Dean 903.815-3347 kimdeantx@aol.com