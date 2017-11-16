PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Scenic Impulse

STALLION: Scenic Impulse

Stallion: Scenic Impulse 

Donor: Darrell Rodrock

Stud Fee: $750 ($1250 less $500 chute fee)

Description: 

REICHERT CELEBRATION CHAMPION
of the $90,000 Equine Chronicle Color Classic 2004

  • A Multiple  World Champion Sire and Reichert Celebration Champion Sire
  • SIRE OF: 2012 REICHERT CELEBRATION – Equine Chronicle 2YO Color Classic Western Pleasure A Lipstick Impulse
  • SIRE OF: 2010 REICHERT CELEBRATION CHAMPION: A SCENIC CHEERLEADER
    Equine Chronicle 2 Year Old Color Classic Champion
  • Sire of 2010 APHA World Champion -Scenic Ocean Drive – 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Challenge.
  • SIRE OF: 2009 & 2010 REICHERT CELEBRATION  CHAMPION: SCENIC OCEAN DRIVE Open 3 Year Old Color Champion

 

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $500.00

Website: http://www.rodrockquarterhorses.com/ascenicimpulse.html https://www.facebook.com/A-Scenic-Impulse

Contact: Kim Dean 903.815-3347 kimdeantx@aol.com