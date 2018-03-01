Stallion: PR Tells A Tale

Stallion: PR Tells A Tale

Donor: Kelsey & Shane Doughman

Stud Fee: $750 ($1000 less $250 Chute Fee)

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Description: 15.3 Bay Stallion Homozygous

Already a CONGRESS AND WORLD CHAMPION SIRE

Congress Championship in Progressive Working Hunter and a Reserve Championship in Jr Working Hunter

Two World Championships in Jr Hunter Hack and Jr. Working Hunter.

Come be a part of this exciting young stallion’s future! By Vested Assets, the full sister to Britney Pine, his sire line boasts Hall of Fame and World Champion Sire Vested Pine, Equi-Stat Leading Producer Asset Peaches and Investment Asset.

​His dam is by multiple World Champion sire Deck Of Stars whom has foals with an excess of 15,000 AQHA points, World Champion and multiple World Champion sire Skipa Star, Reserve World Champion and 1991 Leading Futurity Money earner, Cuiton by 2X World Champion Triples and out of leading producer and World Champion Buckeye Bar Gab.

​Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: https://www.degraffstables.com/pr-tells-a-tale https://www.facebook.com/PR-Tells-A-Tale-AQHA-Stallion-212804072133808/

Contact: 419-573-9098

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction/#.W_XNbeJN7IU