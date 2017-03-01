STALLION: PR Tells A Tale

Stallion: PR Tells A Tale

Donor: Kelsey & Shane Doughman

Stud Fee: $500 ($750 less $250 Chute Fee)

Minimum Bid: $175.00

Bid Increments: $20.00

Description: Come be a part of this exciting young stallion’s future! Homozygous for the agouti gene! PR Tells A Tale will always produce a bay! ~ Unshown; this exciting son of Vested Assets offers proven genetics and a pedigree full of performers By Vested Assets, the full sister to Britney Pine, his sire line boasts Hall of Fame and World Champion Sire Vested Pine, Equi-Stat Leading Producer Asset Peaches and Investment Asset. His dam is by multiple World Champion sire Deck Of Stars whom has foals with an excess of 15,000 AQHA points, World Champion and multiple World Champion sire Skipa Star, Reserve World Champion and 1991 Leading Futurity Money earner, Cuiton by 2X World Champion Triples and out of leading producer and World Champion Buckeye Bar Gab. PR Tells A Tale’s first foal arrives in 2012! Let him add a willing temperament and contemporary movement to your breeding program. We have a great introductory offer and will provide support through incentive fund programs and advertising for promoting the foals!

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PR-Tells-A-Tale-AQHA-Stallion-212804072133808/ http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/pr-tells-a-tale

Contact: 419.573.9098