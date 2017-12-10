STALLION: Potential Career
Stallion: Potential Career
Donor: Brogan Thompson
Stud Fee: $750
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Bid Increments: $25.00
Description: World and Congress Champion Sire. By the great Potential Investment and out of Fancy Career
SIRE RECORD
Foals: 248, # Shown: 106, Point Earners: 65, Total Points: 3,408, AQHA IF: $62,660;
Halter: 268, Halter ROMS: 7, Performance: 3,140, Performance ROMS: 57,
Superior Performance: 12; Reserve World Champions: 2, AQHA Champions: 2;
Pleasure LTE: $140,560, NSBA LTE: $78,096; Lifetime Earnings: $204,799; Money
Earners: 57; Average Earnings: $3,592
Chute Fee: $350.00 Collection includes shipping
Website:
Contact: 912.245-4175