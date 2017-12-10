PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Potential Career

STALLION: Potential Career

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.36.50 AMStallion: Potential Career

Donor:  Brogan Thompson

Stud Fee: $750  

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Description:  World and Congress Champion Sire.  By the great Potential Investment and out of Fancy Career 

SIRE RECORD 
Foals: 248, # Shown: 106, Point Earners: 65, Total Points: 3,408, AQHA IF: $62,660; 
Halter: 268, Halter ROMS: 7, Performance: 3,140, Performance ROMS: 57, 
Superior Performance: 12; Reserve World Champions: 2, AQHA Champions: 2; 
Pleasure LTE: $140,560, NSBA LTE: $78,096; Lifetime Earnings: $204,799; Money 
Earners: 57; Average Earnings: $3,592 

Chute Fee: $350.00  Collection includes shipping 

Website: 

Contact:   912.245-4175