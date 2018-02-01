Stallion: Original Cowboy

Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses

Stud Fee: $750 ($1000 less $250 chute fee)

Description: AQHA/APHA 15.2 Bay Stallion

Lazy Loper x Good To Be An Asset by Investment Asset

Homozygous for Black Gene

Accomplishments

APHA World Show ~ 3rd Place in Western Pleasure and Earner of Almost $10,000

Sire of Multiple APHA World Champions and Reserve World Champions

Original Cowboy (AQHA/APHA) stallion, by Lazy Loper, is already making a name for himself. He is the youngest horse on the APHA Leading Sires List in both performance and halter. Looking for talent, conformation and a good mind? Look no further! Original Cowboy/ Original Cowboy- APHA/AQHA Stallion “Louie” is a double registered AQHA & APHA Stallion with an exceptional pedigree.

His sire Lazy Loper is a multiple World Champion Sire and dam Good To Be An Asset is a 4-time World Champion and a multiple World Champion producer in various disciplines. She is by Investment Asset who is also a World Champion sire. With his stunning looks, way of moving, conformation and offering the opportunity of double registration for his foals, we feel that Obvious Cowboy is one of the best young sires in the industry.

His wonderful mind makes him an outstanding show horse. Passing along this exceptional trait, Original Cowboy is a perfect, modern combination of trainability, pedigree and talent.

Genetic Testing: Homozygous for Black Gene (will not sire red foals) 5 PANEL N/N OWLS N/N

Minimum Bid: $250.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping

Website: https://www.degraffstables.com/original-cowboy

Contact: 419 573 9098

robin@whatiwork4.com

jeff@pkperformancehorses.com