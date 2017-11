STALLION: Only In The Moonlite

Stallion: Only In The Moonlite Donor: Darrell Rodrock Stud Fee: $1400 ($2000 less $600 chute fee) Description: Congress Champion & Master’s Winner son of Invitation Only Total OffspringEarnings: $965,818 Number of Money-Earners: 132

Average Earnings Per Money-Earner: $7,317

Total AQHA Points Earned: 11,037

Number of AQHA Point-Earners: 149

Average AQHA Points Earned per Point-Earner: 74

Total AQHA Superior Awards Earned: 44

Total AQHA ROM Awards Earned: 170

AQHA Champion Awards Earned: 8

AQHA World Champions: 3

AQHA Reserve World Champions: 6 Minimum Bid: $470.00 Bid Increments: $100.00 Chute Fee: $600.00 Website: http://www.rodrockquarterhorses.com/moonie.html https://www.facebook.com/Only-In-The-Moonlite Contact: Kim Dean 903.815-3347 kimdeantx@aol.com