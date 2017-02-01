STALLION: One N Only
Stallion: One N Only
Donor: Anthony & Christina Curiale
Stud Fee: $900 ($1200 less $300 chute fee)
Description: INVITATION ONLY X WERETALKINRADICAL
HERDA N/N, GBED N/N, PSSM N/N, MH N/N
AQHA Top Five Western Pleasure – Reserve Champion 2009 Reichert Celebration
Producer of: NSBA World Champion, Congress Champion, Canadian National Champion
Minimum Bid: $300.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Chute Fee: $300.00
Website: http://www.onenonlyqh.com/ https://www.facebook.com/OneNOnlyqh
Contact: Rick Cecil 330.352-7644