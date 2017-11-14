PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Lazy Loper

14022322_210164552720046_2431416818689748163_nStallion: Lazy Loper

Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman

Stud Fee: $2000 ($2500 less $500 Chute Fee) 

Description:

2001 15.2H Bay Stallion

Gota Lota Potential x

Hint Again (Res World Champion)

Five Panel Tested N/N & OLWS N/N

Accomplishments:

AQHA Top 5 Leading Sire

AQHA World Champion Junior Western Pleasure

Reserve Congress Champion 3 YO Open & Ltd Western Pleasure

Superior Western Pleasure

 

Sire Of:

Over 70 World Championships, Congress Championships

and Reserve Championships

Multiple Honor Roll Sire

NSBA Top 5 Leading Money Earning Sire

Minimum Bid: $675.00

Bid Increments: $100.00

Chute Fee: $500.00

Website: http://www.lazyloper.com/  https://www.facebook.com/lazyloper/

Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303