STALLION: Lazy Loper
Stallion: Lazy Loper
Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman
Stud Fee: $2000 ($2500 less $500 Chute Fee)
Description:
2001 15.2H Bay Stallion
Gota Lota Potential x
Hint Again (Res World Champion)
Five Panel Tested N/N & OLWS N/N
Accomplishments:
AQHA Top 5 Leading Sire
AQHA World Champion Junior Western Pleasure
Reserve Congress Champion 3 YO Open & Ltd Western Pleasure
Superior Western Pleasure
Sire Of:
Over 70 World Championships, Congress Championships
and Reserve Championships
Multiple Honor Roll Sire
AQHA Top 5 Leading Sire
NSBA Top 5 Leading Money Earning Sire
Minimum Bid: $675.00
Bid Increments: $100.00
Chute Fee: $500.00
Website: http://www.lazyloper.com/ https://www.facebook.com/lazyloper/
Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303