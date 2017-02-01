STALLION: Invite The Artist
Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc.
Stud Fee: $825 ($1100 less $250 chute fee)
Description: Homozygous Tobiano, 16 hand, APHA World Show Western Pleasure Slot Champion by Special Invitation out of a Superior WP mare! Invite The Artist is homozygous for Tobiano; thus guaranteed to sire color every time!
2011 APHA World Show 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Slot Champion
2011 APHA World Show Limited 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Slot Champion
2011 APHA World Show 3 Year Old Weatern Pleasure Challenge Top 10
2011 APHA World Show Open 3 Year Old Western Pleasure finalist
2011 Reichert Celebration APHA Show 1st Under Both Judges in Jr WP
2011 Reichert Celebration Top 5 Ltd. 3YO Color WP
2011 Reichert Celebration Top 10 Open 3YO Color WP
2010 APHA Open WP ROM
2010 PPHC 2YO Open WP Futurity Champion
2010 PPHC 2YO Open WP Class Circuit champion
2010 APHA World Show Top 10 Open 2YO WP Class
2010 APHA World Show Top 5 Open 2YO WP Slot Class
2008 INPHC Weanling Halter Futurity Reserve Champion
Negative for PSSM1, HYPP, GBED, HERDA, and OLWS
Minimum Bid: $300.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Chute Fee: $250.00
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Invite-The-Artist-APHA-Stallion http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Invite-The-Artist
Contact: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com