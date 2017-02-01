STALLION: Invite The Artist

Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc.

Stud Fee: $825 ($1100 less $250 chute fee)

Description: Homozygous Tobiano, 16 hand, APHA World Show Western Pleasure Slot Champion by Special Invitation out of a Superior WP mare! Invite The Artist is homozygous for Tobiano; thus guaranteed to sire color every time!

2011 APHA World Show 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Slot Champion

2011 APHA World Show Limited 3 Year Old Western Pleasure Slot Champion

2011 APHA World Show 3 Year Old Weatern Pleasure Challenge Top 10

2011 APHA World Show Open 3 Year Old Western Pleasure finalist

2011 Reichert Celebration APHA Show 1st Under Both Judges in Jr WP

2011 Reichert Celebration Top 5 Ltd. 3YO Color WP

2011 Reichert Celebration Top 10 Open 3YO Color WP

2010 APHA Open WP ROM

2010 PPHC 2YO Open WP Futurity Champion

2010 PPHC 2YO Open WP Class Circuit champion

2010 APHA World Show Top 10 Open 2YO WP Class

2010 APHA World Show Top 5 Open 2YO WP Slot Class

2008 INPHC Weanling Halter Futurity Reserve Champion

Negative for PSSM1, HYPP, GBED, HERDA, and OLWS

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Invite-The-Artist-APHA-Stallion http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Invite-The-Artist

Contact: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com