Stallion: Huntin For Chocolate
Donor: Darrell Rodrock
Stud Fee: $900 ($1500 less $600 chute fee)
Description:
World Champion Western Pleasure Horse &
World Champion Sire
Total Offspring Earnings: $1,042,923
- Number of Money-Earners: 165
- Average Earnings Per Money-Earner: $6,321
- Total AQHA Points Earned: 23,508
- Number of AQHA Point-Earners: 190
- Average AQHA Points Earned per Point-Earner: 124
- Total AQHA Superior Awards Earned: 93
- Total AQHA ROM Awards Earned: 269
- AQHA Champion Awards Earned: 30
- AQHA World Champions: 10
- AQHA Reserve World Champions: 11
Minimum Bid: $300.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Chute Fee: $600.00
Website: http://www.rodrockquarterhorses.com/hfc.html https://www.facebook.com/Huntin-for-Chocolate
Contact: Kim Dean 903.815-3347 kimdeantx@aol.com