Stallion: Huntin For Chocolate

Stallion: Huntin For Chocolate 

Donor: Darrell Rodrock

Stud Fee: $900 ($1500 less $600 chute fee)

Description: 

World Champion Western Pleasure Horse & 
World Champion Sire

Total Offspring Earnings: $1,042,923

  • Number of Money-Earners: 165
  • Average Earnings Per Money-Earner: $6,321
  • Total AQHA Points Earned: 23,508
  • Number of AQHA Point-Earners: 190
  • Average AQHA Points Earned per Point-Earner: 124
  • Total AQHA Superior Awards Earned: 93
  • Total AQHA ROM Awards Earned: 269
  • AQHA Champion Awards Earned: 30
  • AQHA World Champions: 10
  • AQHA Reserve World Champions: 11

 

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $600.00

Website: http://www.rodrockquarterhorses.com/hfc.html https://www.facebook.com/Huntin-for-Chocolate

Contact: Kim Dean 903.815-3347 kimdeantx@aol.com