Stallion: How Bout This Cowboy
Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman
Stud Fee: $1200 ($1500 less $300 Chute Fee)
Description:
2007 Sorrel Stallion
Don’t Skip Zip x Ms Jackie Krymsun
15.1h Five Panel Testing N/N
Show Record:
Lifetime Earnings: $35,910
2009 AQHA Res. World Champion 2 YO Open WP
2009 Congress Champion 2 YO Maiden WP
2009 Reserve Congress Champion 2 YO Non-Pro WP
2009 Congress 2 YO Open WP 6th
2009 Reserve Hi Pt NSBA 2 YO Non-Pro WP
2010 Tom Powers 3 YO Non-Pro WP- tied for 4th place
2010 Southern Belle 3 YO Non-Pro WP- 5th place
Sire of: How Bout At Midnight
AQHA World Champion 2YO Western Pleasure
Congress Res. Champion 2YO Coughlin Western Pleasure
Congress Champion Southern Belle Breeders 2YO Western Pleasure
Minimum Bid: $400.00
Bid Increments: $100.00
Chute Fee: $300.00
Website: http://www.leemanfarm.com/how-bout-this-cowboy.html https://www.facebook.com/howboutthiscowboy/
Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303