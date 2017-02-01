STALLION: How Bout This Cowboy

Stallion: How Bout This Cowboy

Donor: Fritz & Carole Leeman

Stud Fee: $1200 ($1500 less $300 Chute Fee)

Description:

2007 Sorrel Stallion

Don’t Skip Zip x Ms Jackie Krymsun

15.1h Five Panel Testing N/N

Show Record:

Lifetime Earnings: $35,910

2009 AQHA Res. World Champion 2 YO Open WP

2009 Congress Champion 2 YO Maiden WP

2009 Reserve Congress Champion 2 YO Non-Pro WP

2009 Congress 2 YO Open WP 6th

2009 Reserve Hi Pt NSBA 2 YO Non-Pro WP

2010 Tom Powers 3 YO Non-Pro WP- tied for 4th place

2010 Southern Belle 3 YO Non-Pro WP- 5th place

Sire of: How Bout At Midnight

AQHA World Champion 2YO Western Pleasure

Congress Res. Champion 2YO Coughlin Western Pleasure

Congress Champion Southern Belle Breeders 2YO Western Pleasure

Minimum Bid: $400.00

Bid Increments: $100.00

Chute Fee: $300.00

Website: http://www.leemanfarm.com/how-bout-this-cowboy.html https://www.facebook.com/howboutthiscowboy/

Contact: Lauren Erk 330.844-0303