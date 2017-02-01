STALLION: Hotti In The House

Stallion: Hotti In The House

Donor: Lisa Turkington Scerbo

Stud Fee: $775 ($1000 less $225 chute fee)

Description: 17.3 h brown stallion.

5 Panel N/N

by These Irons Are Hot and out of Last Detail daughter Ms Annabella

2015 Reserve High Point HUS Stallion Open ROM

Foals eligible for;

AQHA IF, NSBA BCF/SIF, Tom Powers Futurity, Michigan Futurity, West Virginia Futurity

From the moment he entered this world everything about Myles ‘screamed’ special. He is a real character with an endearing and comical personality. His deep slow legs are something to behold and his incredible stature attracts attention where ever he goes.

Minimum Bid: $275.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $225.00

Website: https://www.facebook.com/hottiinthehouse/ http://www.lgquarterhorses.net/

Contact: 519-919-4677 Lisa lg2006@aol.com