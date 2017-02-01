STALLION: Hotti In The House
Stallion: Hotti In The House
Donor: Lisa Turkington Scerbo
Stud Fee: $775 ($1000 less $225 chute fee)
Description: 17.3 h brown stallion.
5 Panel N/N
by These Irons Are Hot and out of Last Detail daughter Ms Annabella
2015 Reserve High Point HUS Stallion Open ROM
Foals eligible for;
AQHA IF, NSBA BCF/SIF, Tom Powers Futurity, Michigan Futurity, West Virginia Futurity
From the moment he entered this world everything about Myles ‘screamed’ special. He is a real character with an endearing and comical personality. His deep slow legs are something to behold and his incredible stature attracts attention where ever he goes.
Minimum Bid: $275.00
Bid Increments: $25.00
Chute Fee: $225.00
Website: https://www.facebook.com/hottiinthehouse/ http://www.lgquarterhorses.net/
Contact: 519-919-4677 Lisa lg2006@aol.com