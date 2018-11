Stallion: Hot Ones Only

Donor: Taymar Ranch

Value: $1500.00 ($2000 less $500 chute fee)

Minimum Bid: $500.00

Increments: $100.00

2006 Bay Stallion by Invitation Only X Hot Shot Hit (TB)

2008 Congress Champion Masters 2YO Hunter Under Saddle

2008 Congress Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle

2008 Congress Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Unanimous AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

2009 AQHA World Champion Amateur Pleasure Driving

2009 AQHA World Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Unanimous AQHA World Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

2009 Unanimous Congress Champion 3YO Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Congress Champion 3YO Non-Pro Limited Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Unanimous Congress Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

2009 Congress Champion Amateur Pleasure Driving

2009 Unanimous Congress Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

2010 Congress Champion Amateur Pleasure Driving

2010 Unanimous Congress Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

2010 AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

2010 Unanimous AQHA World Champion Amateur Pleasure Driving

2010 Unanimous AQHA World Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

2011 Congress Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

2011 AQHA World Champion Junior Pleasure Driving

Chute Fee: $500.00

Contact: Christi Christensen 940.440-2006 903.816-1428

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Multiple-World-and-Congress-Champion-HOT-ONES-ONLY-175632323283/?fref=ts www.hotonesonly.com www.taymarranch.com www.highpointperformance.com