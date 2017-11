STALLION: Heyhowyadoin

Stallion: Heyhowyadoin – APHA red roan sabino overo

Donor: Doyle Farms

Stud Fee: $500 ($750 less $250 Collection)

Description:

ROMs in O/A WP, TR and HMS 99 pts

Top 100 on LSL last 3 years with only 36 foals.

Sup WP O/A producer, Mult ROM prod, Mult futurity winning sire

By Paint Me Zippo out of Sup WP prod show mare

Minimum Bid: $175.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: http://www.freewebs.com/heyhowyadoin/

Contact: Cathy Doyle 519-365-3931