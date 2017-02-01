STALLION: HBF Iron Man

Stallion: HBF Iron Man AQHA/APHA

Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc Stud Fee: $825 ($1100 less $250 chute fee)

Description: 5x APHA World Champion HBF Iron Man! 5 World Titles in 5 Attempts! The only breeding stallion today that is an APHA World Champion in HUS and in WP! Iron Man has 923 points in 7 events, 5 Superiors and is a multiple Congress Champion. HBF Iron Man is an APHA All-Time Leading Sire Top 10 by Class Wins and by Points Earned. He is a multiple HUS & WP APHA World Champion Sire and is a APHA D/R Leading Sire of HUS Horses! Now he boasts Quarter Horse foals that are excelling at the top of the game! HBF Iron Man is a multiple AQHA World Show and AQHA Congress Champions Sire. He is the sire of AQHA Supreme Champion and multiple AQHA Year End High Point Champions, Reserve Champions and Top 5 Champions in Ranch Horse Pleasure, Performance Halter Mares, Hunter Under Saddle and Junior Working Hunter events! Tested Negative HERDA ~ Tested Negative GBED ~ Tested Negative PSSM1 ~ Tested Gray Heterozygous; he carries one copy of the Gray gene, he himself will turn gray and approximately 50% of his offspring will be gray ~ Tested nO Frame Overo Hertozygous; he carries one copy of the LWO* gene. ~ Tested CEM Negative ~ Tested EVA Negative and Annually Vaccinated ~ HBF Iron Man is a PROVEN Color Producer!

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com