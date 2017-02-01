Stallion: Extremely Hot Chips

Donor: Russ and Leigh Louderback

Stud Fee: $2150 ($2500 less $350 chute fee)

Description: AQHA RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION

RESERVE CHAMPION SR PLEASURE 2017 CONGRESS

Multiple NSBA World Championships

AQHA & APHA World Champion Sire

NSBA & ApHC World Champion Sire

All American Congress Champion Sire

Extremely Hot Chips participates in the following elite sire programs: