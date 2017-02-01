PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Extremely Hot Chips

STALLION: Extremely Hot Chips

extremely hot chipsStallion: Extremely Hot Chips

Donor:   Russ and Leigh Louderback 

Stud Fee: $2150 ($2500 less $350 chute fee) 

Description:   AQHA RESERVE WORLD CHAMPION

RESERVE CHAMPION SR PLEASURE 2017 CONGRESS

Multiple NSBA World Championships

AQHA & APHA World Champion Sire
NSBA & ApHC World Champion Sire
All American Congress Champion Sire

Minimum Bid: $725.00

Bid Increments: $100.00

Chute Fee: $350.00

Website: http://extremelyhotchips.com/extremelyhotchips/ https://www.facebook.com/ExtremelyHotChips/

Contact: Joan Schroeder 940.727-3474