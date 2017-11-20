PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: Double Up Investment

STALLION: Double Up Investment

2017 Double Up Investment Ad2CropStallion: Double Up Investment  AQHA/APHA

Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses 

Stud Fee: $750 ($1000 less $250 chute fee)

Description: Double Up Investment, (By Artful Investment, Out of New Chute) is a 2001 AQHA/APHA Stallion. Simon was a APHA Reserve world champion in the 3YO HUS challenge. Simon is passing his level headed personality on to all of his offspring.

 

Sire of:
  • APHA World and Reserve World Champions
  • AQHA Reserve World Champion
  • NSBA World Champion
  • Color Congress Champion
  • AQHA and APHA Open, Amateur and Youth Point Earners

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping 

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DoubleUpInvestment  http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Double-Up-Investment-AQHA-APHA

Contact: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com