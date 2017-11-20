STALLION: Double Up Investment

Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses

Stud Fee: $750 ($1000 less $250 chute fee)

Description: Double Up Investment, (By Artful Investment, Out of New Chute) is a 2001 AQHA/APHA Stallion. Simon was a APHA Reserve world champion in the 3YO HUS challenge. Simon is passing his level headed personality on to all of his offspring.

Sire of:

APHA World and Reserve World Champions

AQHA Reserve World Champion

NSBA World Champion

Color Congress Champion

AQHA and APHA Open, Amateur and Youth Point Earners

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Bid Increments: $50.00

Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DoubleUpInvestment http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Double-Up-Investment-AQHA-APHA

Contact: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com