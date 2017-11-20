STALLION: Double Up Investment
Stallion: Double Up Investment AQHA/APHA
Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses
Stud Fee: $750 ($1000 less $250 chute fee)
Description: Double Up Investment, (By Artful Investment, Out of New Chute) is a 2001 AQHA/APHA Stallion. Simon was a APHA Reserve world champion in the 3YO HUS challenge. Simon is passing his level headed personality on to all of his offspring.
Sire of:
- APHA World and Reserve World Champions
- AQHA Reserve World Champion
- NSBA World Champion
- Color Congress Champion
- AQHA and APHA Open, Amateur and Youth Point Earners
Minimum Bid: $300.00
Bid Increments: $50.00
Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping
Website: https://www.facebook.com/DoubleUpInvestment http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Double-Up-Investment-AQHA-APHA
Contact: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com