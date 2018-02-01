Stallion: Double Up Investment AQHA/APHA
Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses
Stud Fee: $1000 ($1250 less $250 chute fee)
Description: Double Up Investment, (By Artful Investment, Out of New Chute) is a 2001 AQHA/APHA Stallion. Simon was a APHA Reserve world champion in the 3YO HUS challenge. Simon is passing his level headed personality on to all of his offspring.
Sire of:
APHA World and Reserve World Champions
AQHA Reserve World Champion
NSBA World Champion
Color Congress Champion
AQHA and APHA Open, Amateur and Youth Point Earner
FOAL NOMINATIONS: NSBA SIF, NSBA Regular and Color Divisions of the BCF, APHA Breeders Trust
GENETIC AND HEALTH TESTING: Double Up Investment is certified N/N: GBED, HERDA, HYPP, MH and PSSM1. He is OWLS N/N and has been tested Negative for CEM and EVA and is annually vaccinated for EVA.
Minimum Bid: $330.00
Bid Increments: $25.00
Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping
Website: https://www.facebook.com/DoubleUpInvestment http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Double-Up-Investment-AQHA-APHA
Contact: 419 573 9098