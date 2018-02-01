Stallion: Double Up Investment AQHA/APHA

Donor: Jeff Burley – Peak Performance Horses

Stud Fee: $1000 ($1250 less $250 chute fee)

Description: Double Up Investment, (By Artful Investment, Out of New Chute) is a 2001 AQHA/APHA Stallion. Simon was a APHA Reserve world champion in the 3YO HUS challenge. Simon is passing his level headed personality on to all of his offspring.

Sire of:

APHA World and Reserve World Champions

AQHA Reserve World Champion

NSBA World Champion

Color Congress Champion

AQHA and APHA Open, Amateur and Youth Point Earner

FOAL NOMINATIONS: NSBA SIF, NSBA Regular and Color Divisions of the BCF, APHA Breeders Trust

GENETIC AND HEALTH TESTING: Double Up Investment is certified N/N: GBED, HERDA, HYPP, MH and PSSM1. He is OWLS N/N and has been tested Negative for CEM and EVA and is annually vaccinated for EVA.

Minimum Bid: $330.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250.00 plus shipping

Website: https://www.facebook.com/DoubleUpInvestment http://www.degraffstables.com/stallions/Double-Up-Investment-AQHA-APHA

Contact: 419 573 9098

robin@whatiwork4.com

jeff@pkperformancehorses.com