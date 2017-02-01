STALLION: DGS Replicated
Stallion: DGS Replicated
Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc.
Stud Fee: $600 ($850 less $250 chute fee)
Description:
DGS Replicated – AQHA #X0685656 – 17.1 Hands – AQHA CHAMPION
Homozygous Black Gene and Homozygous for Agouti – Carries One Copy of the Gray Gene so 50% of his Foals Will be Gray.
An exciting, versatile and great minded stallion, we present this exceptional performer for your consideration:
- 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Working Hunter Stallion
- 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Hunter Hack Stallion
- 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Senior Performance Halter Stallion
- 2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Performance Halter Stallion
- 2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Progressive Working Hunter Stallion
- 2016 AQHA Open High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion – 4th
- 2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – First Level
- 2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Dressage Stallion – First Level
- 2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Dressage – Training Level
- 2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – Training Level
- AQHA Superior – Dressage
- AQHA Champion
EVA Tested Negative & Annually Vaccinated ~ Tested CEM Negative
Minimum Bid: $200.00
Bid Increments: $25.00
Chute Fee: $250.00
Website: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com