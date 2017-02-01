PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Stallions > STALLION: DGS Replicated

STALLION: DGS Replicated

Web Banner Photo-DGS ReplicatedStallion: DGS Replicated 

Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc. 

Stud Fee: $600 ($850 less $250 chute fee) 

Description:   

DGS Replicated – AQHA #X0685656 – 17.1 Hands – AQHA CHAMPION 

Homozygous Black Gene and Homozygous for Agouti – Carries One Copy of the Gray Gene so 50% of his Foals Will be Gray.

An exciting, versatile and great minded stallion, we present this exceptional performer for your consideration:

  • 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Working Hunter Stallion
  • 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Hunter Hack Stallion
  • 2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Senior Performance Halter Stallion
  • 2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Performance Halter Stallion
  • 2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Progressive Working Hunter Stallion
  • 2016 AQHA Open High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion – 4th
  • 2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – First Level
  • 2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Dressage Stallion – First Level
  • 2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Dressage – Training Level
  • 2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – Training Level
  • AQHA Superior – Dressage
  • AQHA Champion

EVA Tested Negative & Annually Vaccinated ~ Tested CEM Negative 

Minimum Bid:  $200.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website:  419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com