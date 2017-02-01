STALLION: DGS Replicated

Stallion: DGS Replicated

Donor: DeGraff Stables Inc.

Stud Fee: $600 ($850 less $250 chute fee)

Description:

DGS Replicated – AQHA #X0685656 – 17.1 Hands – AQHA CHAMPION

Homozygous Black Gene and Homozygous for Agouti – Carries One Copy of the Gray Gene so 50% of his Foals Will be Gray.

An exciting, versatile and great minded stallion, we present this exceptional performer for your consideration:

2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Working Hunter Stallion

2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Hunter Hack Stallion

2016 AQHA Champion Open High Point Senior Performance Halter Stallion

2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Performance Halter Stallion

2016 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Progressive Working Hunter Stallion

2016 AQHA Open High Point Hunter Under Saddle Stallion – 4th

2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – First Level

2014 AQHA Reserve Champion Open High Point Dressage Stallion – First Level

2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Dressage – Training Level

2013 AQHA Champion Open High Point Junior Dressage – Training Level

AQHA Superior – Dressage

AQHA Champion

EVA Tested Negative & Annually Vaccinated ~ Tested CEM Negative

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: $250.00

Website: 419 573 9098 robin@whatiwork4.com