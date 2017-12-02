STALLION: CBS WhiteCollar Ride

Stallion: CBS WhiteCollar Ride

Donor: Annie Lord

Stud Fee: $650

Minimum Bid: $225.00

Bid Increments: $20.00

CBS WhiteCollar Ride

2013 16.3hh Bay AQHA Stallion

By Coats N Tails and out of a daughter of Last Detail.

5 Panel N/N

2016 Congress Top 5 Three Year Old Stallion Halter, Finalist and Semi-Finalist in the Three Year Old Open Hunter Under Saddle Futurity his first time shown.

Clyde will win you over with his affectionate and easy going personality. We are looking forward to passing his disposition, good looks and phenomenal movement down to many future champions to come!

Chute Fee: Chute and Shipping:$275

Website: http://www.lordsperformancehorses.com/ or http://www.facebook.com/cbswhitecollarride

Contact: Annie Lord : 614-562-1956

alord@selectusconsulting.com