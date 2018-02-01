Stallion: ALL UP HONOR

Stallion: ALL UP HONOR ALL UP HONOR

Donor: MK Cirese

Stud Fee: $500 ($750 less $250 Chute Fee)

Description: All Up Honor, affectionately known as “Weebok”, is a 2008 16.1hh sorrel overo stallion by World Champion producer All Time Fancy. Weebok was shown as a yearling placing Top Ten in Amateur Longe Line at Pinto World being presented as the ONLY Hunt Seat prospect in the class. He also won circuit awards, including at the Reichert, and placed in the Top 3 in Non-Pro Color Breed Longe Line at the Reichert presented as an All-Around prospect. Weebok is a PtHA World Champion with Top Tens from Pinto World, the Reichert in both Color Breed Hunter Under Saddle and Non-Pro Color Breed Hunter, as well as a Finalist in the 3 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle Challenge and Color Breed Congress Reserve Champion in Amateur Junior Hunter Under Saddle.

​Now a multiple World and Reserve World Champion sire!

OLWS+ GBED N/N HYPP N/N Herda N/N MH N/N PSSM1 N/N

e/e A/a W20/n SW1/n