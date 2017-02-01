STALLION: All The Wild Details

Stallion: All The Wild Details

Donor: Tres Cruzes Land And Cattle Co LLC

Stud Fee: $650.00 Special Audrey Grace pricing

Description: 17.3h 4yr old APHA Stallion by Wild About Who x Elegant Details. 5 panel negative. Pinto Hunter Under Saddle horse of the year – hus and halter. ROM Hunter Under Saddle Paint 2017 Color Breed Congress Champion Halter Stallions, Champion Ideal Hunter Under Saddle & 2nd in the Pleasure Driving

https://www.facebook.com/144628862697872/videos/274924799668277/

Minimum Bid:$225.00

Bid Increments: $25.00

Chute Fee: shipping direct to the Vet ranges from 300/400 no collection fee etc. will wave the 150 booking fee

Website: https://www.facebook.com/All-The-Wild-Details

Contact: 209-276-6899 and Tina Langness ‭+1 (715) 760-2496‬