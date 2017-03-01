STALLION: A Touch Of Sudden
Stallion: A Touch Of Sudden
Donor: Madison & Tony Wood
Stud Fee: $700 ($1000 less $300 chute fee)
Minimum Bid: $250.00
Bid Increments: $25.00
Description:
A Touch Of Sudden “Touch” is a 1999 bay stallion by the great A Sudden Impulse and out of MS Satin Classic by the legendary Hotrodders Jet Set.
World Champion Sire
Res. World Champion Sire
Congress Champion Sire
Congress Res. Champion Sire
AQHA Superior Sire
Reichert Celebration Futurity Champion Sire
Multiple Futurity Champion Sire
Chute Fee: $300.00
Website: https://www.facebook.com/ATouchOfSudden/ http://woodandsonsinc.com/stallions
Contact: (641) 420-4686 madi.wood.14@gmail.com