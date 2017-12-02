ITEM: Weatherbeeta Heavy Turnout Blanket (B)
Item: Weatherbeeta Heavy Turnout Blanket (B)
Donor: Kevin McGrath
Value: $120.00
Minimum Bid: $50.00
Increments: $10.00
Description:
- Strong and durable 1200 denier ripstop outer with repel shell coating that is both waterproof and breathable
- 210T polyester lining
- Traditional shoulder gusset for natural movement
- Twin adjustable buckle front closures
- Adjustable and removable leg straps
- Standard tail flap
- Low cross surcingles
- Your choice of size (ranges from 66″-87″) and colors – Navy, silver or red
Website: https://www.weatherbeeta.com/products/comfitec/weatherbeeta-comfitec-essential-standard-neck-heavy
Contact: