ITEM: Weatherbeeta Heavy Turnout Blanket (B)

Screen Shot 2017-12-02 at 9.58.40 PMItem: Weatherbeeta Heavy Turnout Blanket (B)

Donor: Kevin McGrath
 
Value: $120.00
 
Minimum Bid: $50.00
 
Increments: $10.00
 
Description: 

  • Strong and durable 1200 denier ripstop outer with repel shell coating that is both waterproof and breathable
  • 210T polyester lining
  • Traditional shoulder gusset for natural movement
  • Twin adjustable buckle front closures
  • Adjustable and removable leg straps
  • Standard tail flap
  • Low cross surcingles
  • Your choice of size (ranges from 66″-87″) and colors – Navy, silver or red
 
Contact:  