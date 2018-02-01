Item: Skinbetter Science Dermatologist grade facial products

Donor: Jane Backes

Value: $430.00

Minimum Bid: $150.00

Increments: $20.00

Description:In 2016, skinbetter science® set out to create a new paradigm in skincare, not only for patients, but for the physicians, nurses, aestheticians and surgeons who help patients achieve beautiful skin. Our award-winning products are backed by decades of rigorous clinical research (in powerhouse products like Restylane® and Dysport®) and furthered by a continued commitment to the study of skincare science. Basket includes: (1) Rejuvenate Smoothing Experience Travel size – Interfuse Intensive Treatment Lines, InterFuse Treatment Cream Eye, InterFuse Treatment Cream Face – This introductory kit features our three-step regimen of anti-aging performers. A multi-mechanism approach that includes a state-of-the-art and patented delivery technology, transports skin improving ingredients faster to where they are most needed. Messenger and neuro-calming peptides, four types of hyaluronic acid and multiple antioxidants target visible signs of aging to reveal radiant, youthful-looking skin that reflects the beauty of science. (2) Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Lines- Patented, state-of-the-art delivery technology drives high molecular weight injectable-grade hyaluronic acid faster to topically fill the appearance of expression lines. Four additional types of hyaluronic acids of varying molecular weights work to bind water to the surface of the skin to improve moisture retention to plump the appearance of lines and wrinkles.Expression lines appear immediately smoother with a blend of two neuro-calming peptides. A collagen-nourishing complex of an amino acid building block, messenger peptides and vitamin C works synergistically to support collagen.(3) Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Eye – A neuro-calming peptide relaxes the appearance of crow’s feet almost immediately. Vitamin C provides antioxidant and skin brightening benefits. Relieves the look of under-eye puffiness through a blend of caffeine and a highly specialized yeast derivative. Diminishes dryness and locks in moisture with a synergistic blend of humectants. (4) Rejuvenate Regenerating AlphaRet Face – Significantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles in as little as four weeks, with little-to-no irritation. Combines two gold standard skin rejuvenation ingredients— a retinoid and lactic acid—to create a revolutionary double-conjugated retinoid. Provides moisture to help counteract dryness associated with traditional retinol-based products. A potent blend of antioxidants helps provide protection against free radical damage.

Shipping: $15.00 to New Horizons

Contact: 214.384-7727

Web Site: https://skinbetter.com/about/

