Item: Single Page Ad Design by Westkuste Inc.-Gypsy Fever Farms(B)

Donor: Westkuste Inc.-Gypsy Fever Farms

Value: $250.00

Minimum Bid: $85.00

Increments: $10.00

Description: Single Page Ad Design. Will build a single page, print ready magazine ad for Stallion advertisement, Farm or Show Horse, or even a Show Dog promotional advertisement, your choice. If one person buys both I will create a matching 3rd magazine page free of charge.

Shipping: None

Contact: 951-775-2534

Web Site:

www.gypsyfeverfarms.com

