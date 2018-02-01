Item: Single Page Ad Design by Westkuste Inc.-Gypsy Fever Farms (A)
Item: Single Page Ad Design by Westkuste Inc.-Gypsy Fever Farms (A)
Donor: Westkuste Inc.-Gypsy Fever Farms
Value: $250.00
Minimum Bid: $85.00
Increments: $10.00
Description: Single Page Ad Design. Will build a single page, print ready magazine ad for Stallion advertisement, Farm or Show Horse, or even a Show Dog promotional advertisement, your choice. If one person buys both I will create a matching 3rd magazine page free of charge.
Shipping: None
Contact: 951-775-2534
Web Site:
www.gypsyfeverfarms.com
http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction