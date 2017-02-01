ITEM: SHOW HORSE TODAY EMAIL BLAST

Item: Show Horse Today Email Blast

Donor: Pleasurehorse.com & Show Horse Today

Value: $375.00

Minimum Bid: $100.00

Increments: $20.00

Description: Email Blast to our list of 10,700 “opt in” subscribers. Blast cost includes set up (images and wording provided by client) and delivery of blast multiple times based on the open rate statistics. Email blasts provide an excellent opportunity to directly target our market of 98% horse owners!

Shipping: None

Contact:

Robyn Duplisea

Director of Sales & Marketing

608.501.3188

403 862-5535 cell

Web Site: www.pleasurehorse.com