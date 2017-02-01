ITEM: SHOW HORSE TODAY EMAIL BLAST
Item: Show Horse Today Email Blast
Donor: Pleasurehorse.com & Show Horse Today
Value: $375.00
Minimum Bid: $100.00
Increments: $20.00
Description: Email Blast to our list of 10,700 “opt in” subscribers. Blast cost includes set up (images and wording provided by client) and delivery of blast multiple times based on the open rate statistics. Email blasts provide an excellent opportunity to directly target our market of 98% horse owners!
Shipping: None
Contact:
Director of Sales & Marketing
608.501.3188
403 862-5535 cell
Web Site: www.pleasurehorse.com