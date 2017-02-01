ITEM: Rodeo Warmer & Cinnamon Bear Scentsy Brick

Item: Rodeo Warmer & Cinnamon Bear Scentsy Brick

Donor: Meredith Biasca

Value: $75.00

Description: Kick up your heels with this cute element warmer! The brown pair of Christmas boots is just perfect for the horse lover in the Family. Cinnamon bear is the perfect combination of spicy cinnamon with a touch of cloves

Minimum Bid: $25.00

Increments: $5.00

