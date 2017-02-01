ITEM: Rodeo Warmer & Cinnamon Bear Scentsy Brick
Item: Rodeo Warmer & Cinnamon Bear Scentsy Brick
Donor: Meredith Biasca
Value: $75.00
Description: Kick up your heels with this cute element warmer! The brown pair of Christmas boots is just perfect for the horse lover in the Family. Cinnamon bear is the perfect combination of spicy cinnamon with a touch of cloves
Minimum Bid: $25.00
Increments: $5.00
Shipping:
Contact: 707.498-2671 meredithbiasca@donsrental.com
Web Site: www.meredithbiasca.scentsy.us