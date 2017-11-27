PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Items > ITEM: Phycox® MAX EQ Granules

ITEM: Phycox® MAX EQ Granules

Screen Shot 2017-11-27 at 10.07.01 PMItem: Phycox® MAX EQ Granules

Donor:  Janel M. Faust

Value: $140.00

Minimum Bid: $50.00

Increments: $10.00

Description:

Advanced, patented joint health supplement, in palatable granules with 3X Phycocyanin, antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids and other ingredients.   Size – 2.7 KG Bucket.

  • Clinically proven to improve mobility, alertness and activity level in arthritic horses in only 30 days
  • Promotes healthy heart, weight and urinary tract
  • Contains 2.7 kg (90 scoops)

Shipping:  pay Shipping to Me – UPS or USPS I will contact winner after payment is received to Jane

Websitehttps://www.doversaddlery.com/phycox-eq-max-granules-27kg/p/X1-220202/    Sample where they are sold