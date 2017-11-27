ITEM: Phycox® MAX EQ Granules
Donor: Janel M. Faust
Value: $140.00
Minimum Bid: $50.00
Increments: $10.00
Description:
Advanced, patented joint health supplement, in palatable granules with 3X Phycocyanin, antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids and other ingredients. Size – 2.7 KG Bucket.
- Clinically proven to improve mobility, alertness and activity level in arthritic horses in only 30 days
- Promotes healthy heart, weight and urinary tract
- Contains 2.7 kg (90 scoops)
Shipping: pay Shipping to Me – UPS or USPS I will contact winner after payment is received to Jane
Website: https://www.doversaddlery.com/phycox-eq-max-granules-27kg/p/X1-220202/ Sample where they are sold