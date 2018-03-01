Item: Phil Harris Yearling Show Halter

Phil Harris Yearling Show Halter

Donor: Beth Valen

Value: $850.00

Minimum Bid: $300.00

Increments: $25.00

Description: Harris yearling show halter (been on a horse one time, so in perfect condition). Gold scroll over silver, with simulated rubies. Comes with the lead line.

Buckle: Catawba

Silver Design: Jewelers Bronze Flower Scrolls

Edge Detail: Embossed Rope

Stone Color: Lab Created Rubies

For years, Ralph Harris Halters have set the standard by which all others are measured. The combination of the finest materials, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative features places our halters on the forefront. All Harris Halters feature a three-way buckle adjustment under the horse’s chin for a perfect customized fit. The throat latch features a wire core allowing for easy shaping and fit that is easily retained. Harris Halters also feature leather corner braces which enhance the overall look and fit of the halter. Stainless steel rings guaranteed not to rust, tarnish or discolor.

