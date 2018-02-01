Item: Moodstruck Ultimate Lash Trio

Donor: Meredith Biasca Younique Presenter

Value: $85.00

Minimum Bid: $30.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: You’ve never seen lashes this intense before. Start strong with our

Moodstruck Esteem Lash Serum to unleash your natural lashes’ inner

power. Then turn up the volume even louder with MOODSTRUCK EPIC™

Mascara, the perfect base for our iconic MOODSTRUCK 3D FIBER LASHES+™

Lash Enhancer. This trio is a true triple threat that’ll knock ‘em dead.

Shipping:

Contact: 707-498-2671

Web Site: www.youniqueproducts.com/MeredithBiasca

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction