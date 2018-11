Item: LUX Looks $50.00 Gift Card

Item: LUX Looks $50.00 Gift Card

Donor: Taylor Gumz

Value: $50.00

Minimum Bid: $20.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: A $50.00 Gift card towards purchase of any of the outstanding Show Clothes. Specializing in high end show clothing from industry leading designers.

Shipping: None Gift Card

Contact: (270) 997-1448

Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/LuxLooksshowclothing/ https://luxlooksshowclothes.com/

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction