ITEM: Lip Sense Lip Kit Red

Donor: Chafin Performance Horses

Value: $55.00

Minimum Bid: $20.00

Increments: $5.00

Description- Lip Sence is an all day lip color perfect for everyday wear. Kit includes a Blu-Red Lip Color, Glossy Gloss and Opps Remover.

Shipping- $5.00

Website: www.Senegence.com

Contact-Heather Graft 724-244-9263