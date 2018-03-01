Item: Kathy’s Tack $50 Gift Certificate

Kathy’s Tack $50 Gift Certificate

Donor: Kathy’s Show Equipment

Value: $50.00

Minimum Bid: $20.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: $50 Gift Certificate towards anything in the Store Kathy’s has over 30 years experience in making the best quality horse equipment you may find. We only use the best materials, such as top grade Hermann Oak leather, sterling overlay silver, hand engraved sterling silver plate and the best hardware to ensure safety.

We are very interactive with the trainers and those “in the know” for each product that we make. We appreciate all the input we receive from our customers also. You are out there everyday and we appreciate the feedback!! Let us know if you want to see something new!

Shipping: none

Contact: 760.726-9560

Web Site: https://www.kathysshowequipment.com/

