ITEM: Horsey Headwear Hood (B)

972366_10151806346261066_1520554713_nItem: Horsey Headwear Hood (B) 

Donor: Dun Haven Horsey Headwear
 
Value: $70.00
 
Description: Your choice or size and color 

  • 30″ YKK custom made COIL sport zippers for ease in dressing your horse(making it a snap to place bands and braids in the perfect position!) Coil zips are self-healing and much more reliable than the conventional zippers with teeth.  These zippers are used in high-end luggage!  TOUGH!!!
  • Tough Nylon Zipper Guard protecting the zip from rubs & stall doors!
  • All seams are double reinforced using tough ISACORD 100% polyester DURABLE embroidery thread.  Seam stitched and top stitched with a beautiful and reliable stretch stitch leaves all seams with four thread sturdiness.  NO POPPING SEAMS! 
  • Extra large perfectly placed eyeholes - completely hemmed and finished with a gorgeous stretch stitch…absolutely no unraveling…no rubbing nor discomfort!
  • Center yoke keeps Dun Haven Hoods in comfortable position.
  • Cut EXTRA LONG…no creeping up over the withers when horses have their heads down.
  • Sturdy side release, low profile buckles.
  • Adjustable 2″ wide heavy elastic girth.
  • Velcro tab over the zipper pull allows for perfect fit of the muzzle.
 
Minimum Bid: $25.00
 
Increments: $5.00
 
Shipping: Included
 
Contact: 715-213-1735 

 