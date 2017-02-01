ITEM: Horsey Headwear Hood (A)
Donor: Dun Haven Horsey Headwear
Value: $70.00
Description: Your choice or size and color
- 30″ YKK custom made COIL sport zippers for ease in dressing your horse(making it a snap to place bands and braids in the perfect position!) Coil zips are self-healing and much more reliable than the conventional zippers with teeth. These zippers are used in high-end luggage! TOUGH!!!
- Tough Nylon Zipper Guard protecting the zip from rubs & stall doors!
- All seams are double reinforced using tough ISACORD 100% polyester DURABLE embroidery thread. Seam stitched and top stitched with a beautiful and reliable stretch stitch leaves all seams with four thread sturdiness. NO POPPING SEAMS!
- Extra large perfectly placed eyeholes - completely hemmed and finished with a gorgeous stretch stitch…absolutely no unraveling…no rubbing nor discomfort!
- Center yoke keeps Dun Haven Hoods in comfortable position.
- Cut EXTRA LONG…no creeping up over the withers when horses have their heads down.
- Sturdy side release, low profile buckles.
Adjustable 2″ wide heavy elastic girth.
Velcro tab over the zipper pull allows for perfect fit of the muzzle.
Minimum Bid: $25.00
Increments: $5.00
Shipping: Included
Contact: 715-213-1735