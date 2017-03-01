PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Items > Item: Handmade Necklace The Frisky Filly (A)

19366267_1061034360693524_9075204289070872964_nItem: Handmade necklace The Frisky Filly (A)

Donor: The Frisky Filly / Jillene Overby 

Value: $30.00

Minimum Bid: $10.00

Increments: $5.00

Description

Custom necklace with matching earrings made with semi-precious stones – turquoise howlite, raw amethyst, citrine, lapis lazuli, quartz, etc.  Buyer to choose pendant and primary bead colors.  Several southwestern / horse pendants available.

Shipping: UPS in the US free

Website: https://www.facebook.com/thefriskyfillytx/

 

Contact:  jtpainthorses@yahoo.com    918-644-1294