ITEM: Handmade Necklace The Frisky Filly (B)

Donor: The Frisky Filly / Jillene Overby

Value: $30.00

Minimum Bid: $10.00

Increments: $5.00

Description:

Custom necklace with matching earrings made with semi-precious stones – turquoise howlite, raw amethyst, citrine, lapis lazuli, quartz, etc. Buyer to choose pendant and primary bead colors. Several southwestern / horse pendants available.

Shipping: UPS in the US free

Website: https://www.facebook.com/thefriskyfillytx/

Contact: jtpainthorses@yahoo.com 918-644-1294