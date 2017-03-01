ITEM: Handmade Necklace The Frisky Filly (B)
Item: Handmade necklace The Frisky Filly (B)
Donor: The Frisky Filly / Jillene Overby
Value: $30.00
Minimum Bid: $10.00
Increments: $5.00
Description:
Custom necklace with matching earrings made with semi-precious stones – turquoise howlite, raw amethyst, citrine, lapis lazuli, quartz, etc. Buyer to choose pendant and primary bead colors. Several southwestern / horse pendants available.
Shipping: UPS in the US free
Website: https://www.facebook.com/thefriskyfillytx/
Contact: jtpainthorses@yahoo.com 918-644-1294