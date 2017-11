ITEM: Handmade Crocheted Pony

Item: Handmade Crocheted Pony Handmade Crocheted Pony

Donor: Sandra Gruetzmacher

Value: $30.00

Minimum Bid: $10.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Sandy’s Critters a Handmade crocheted pony that is soft and squeezable! All washable, crouched eyes so no buttons to pop off. Send a picture of your favorite horse and the Critter will be in it’s image!

Shipping: at actual cost